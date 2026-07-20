Pentatonix Releases New Original Single ‘Sacrifice’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Pentatonix have released a new original single, “Sacrifice,” through Republic Records. The track arrived on July 17, 2026, and reunites the vocal quintet with Grammy-winning producer Poo Bear for their second original collaboration following “Heaven On Earth.” The release adds another non-holiday recording to the group’s 2026 output after a five-year gap between original songs outside its Christmas catalog.

“Sacrifice” centers on selfless love, grace, and devotion, framing sacrifice as something that can create generosity, gratitude, and connection rather than focusing only on what is lost. Poo Bear’s production adds instrumentation around the group’s five-part vocal arrangement, with Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee each contributing to the performance. The single builds on the approach established by “Heaven On Earth,” which began the group’s latest run of original material earlier this year.

Pentatonix - Sacrifice (Official Audio)

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The new song arrives during a year of international touring for Pentatonix. The group recently completed a European arena tour and will next perform at Summer Sonic Festival in Japan, appearing in Osaka on August 14 and Tokyo on August 16. Since forming in 2011, Pentatonix have won three Grammy Awards, sold 10 million albums worldwide, and earned back-to-back No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with Pentatonix in 2015 and A Pentatonix Christmas in 2016. Their Grammy wins include two awards for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella and a Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for “Jolene” with Dolly Parton.

Pentatonix’s recent projects have also extended across music, film, and television. In 2024, the group appeared in the Netflix holiday film Meet Me Next Christmas and released Christmas in the City through Republic Records. The album debuted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart, giving Pentatonix an 11th consecutive Top 10 entry on the ranking. Its recording of “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” with Frank Sinatra reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for two weeks, becoming Pentatonix’s first leader on the chart and Sinatra’s first since 1967. Those releases followed the group’s 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame star and its North American Christmas tour supporting The Greatest Christmas Hits.

Listen to Pentatonix’s “Sacrifice” here.