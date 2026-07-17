‘Pathetic’ Previews Laci Kaye Booth’s Third Album

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Laci Kaye Booth has released “Pathetic,” the latest single from her forthcoming third album, Love Ain’t For The Faint Of Heart, due September 18 via Lost Highway Records. The July 17 release arrives with an accompanying lyric video. The song follows “Ethereal Redneck Shit” as the second preview of the new project. Booth wrote “Pathetic” with Ben West and Melissa Peirce, with West also producing the album after previously working on Booth’s 2024 release, The Loneliest Girl In The World.

Booth described “Pathetic” as a portrait of her most vulnerable moments, centered on the doubts that surface when she is alone at night. “It’s who I am in the middle of the night when I’m questioning my faith and admitting that I let myself bleed when life and love cut me because I like the proof that it leaves,” she said. The track’s lyrics focus on emotional uncertainty and self-examination, extending the personal writing that has shaped Booth’s recent work.

Laci Kaye Booth - Pathetic (Official Lyric Video)

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Love Ain’t For The Faint Of Heart will be Booth’s first album for Lost Highway Records. The record follows her 2021 self-titled debut and The Loneliest Girl In The World, which was released by Geffen in 2024. Raised in Livingston, Texas, Booth later moved to Nashville and has cited classic country artists including Merle Haggard and Patsy Cline among the influences she shared with her father, country singer Jody Booth. She has also made her Grand Ole Opry debut and toured with artists including Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, and Marcus King Band.

In 2026, Spotify included Booth in its Artists to Watch list, while CMT selected her for its Next Women of Country program. She performed “Ethereal Redneck Shit” during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium’s Platform Stage and Spotify House before releasing its official video. Beginning July 23, Booth will support Ella Langley on select dates, including two shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 13 and 14. Her 2026 schedule also includes LASSO Montréal on August 15, the Minnesota State Fair on September 3, and St. Pete Country Fest on November 20.

Listen to Laci Kaye Booth’s “Pathetic” here.