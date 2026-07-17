GIRLSET Shares New Single ‘CHAT,’ Music Video

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

GIRLSET has released the new single “CHAT” through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The track arrived alongside an official music video directed by Colin Tilley and teases the Los Angeles group’s forthcoming debut album.

“CHAT” was produced by Grammy Award-winning production team The Stereotypes, whose credits include Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and “24K Magic.” August Rigo, who has worked on Justin Bieber’s “U Smile” and BTS’ “ON,” is credited as a songwriter. The accompanying video centers on members Camila, Kendall, Lexi, and Savanna performing hip-hop choreography.

GIRLSET "CHAT" Music Video

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The quartet said the song addresses confidence and solidarity amid conversations on social media. “No matter what people say about us, we’re still confident in who we are and what we have together,” GIRLSET said. The group added that the single represents a different musical direction and gives its members a new style of choreography to perform. “We’ve been working on it for a while,” they said. “It also brings out a different side of us that we can’t wait to show off.”

Camila, Kendall, Lexi, and Savanna first connected in 2023 through A2K, the competition series developed by JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The four performers were initially selected as members of VCHA and later toured with TWICE before relaunching as GIRLSET in 2025. The group introduced its new name with the summer 2025 debut single “Commas,” followed by “Little Miss,” which accumulated tens of millions of streams and video views. GIRLSET opened 2026 with “Tweak,” whose video reached No. 1 on YouTube’s Worldwide Trending Music Videos chart and surpassed 10 million views during its first five days. “CHAT” now follows those releases as the quartet prepares its first full-length album.

Listen to GIRLSET’s “CHAT” here.