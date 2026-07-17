Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Single ‘After All’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Carly Rae Jepsen has released the new single “After All” alongside its official music video. The song appears on the “Day” half of her forthcoming 24-track double album, Day and Night, which will be released September 18 through Interscope Records. Jepsen wrote “After All” with Kyle Shearer, who also produced the track, and Nate Cyphert. The song considers how motherhood can affect a person’s identity, decisions, and view of the life they have built.

Directed by Aerin Moreno, the accompanying video finds Jepsen moving through the remains of a dinner party in a daylight-filled room. She surveys the aftermath of the previous night as images of celebrations from different decades appear across the screen. Moreno has previously directed videos featuring Tate McRae and KATSEYE. The visual places Jepsen’s performance at the center while connecting the song’s reflections on love and time to scenes of shared gatherings.

Carly Rae Jepsen - After All (Official Music Video)

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“After All” follows “On Wires,” the lead single from Day and Night. Jepsen has described the double album through its two contrasting periods, with nights extending into mornings and days gradually moving toward night. The project will contain 24 songs divided between its “Day” and “Night” sections. Jepsen is scheduled to introduce the album in concert with a headlining performance at the All Things Go Festival in New York City on September 27, marking her first live performance of 2026.

Last year, Jepsen marked the 10th anniversary of her 2015 album E•MO•TION with an expanded anniversary edition and a one-night performance at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. The original album includes “Run Away With Me,” “I Really Like You,” and “Your Type.” Her recent catalog also includes 2022’s The Loneliest Time and its 2023 companion release, The Loveliest Time. Earlier in her career, “Call Me Maybe,” from the 2012 album Kiss, topped charts in more than 47 countries and received Grammy Award nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “After All” here.