Lil Baby Releases Pharrell-Produced Single ‘Dead Fresh’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Lil Baby has released “Dead Fresh,” a new single produced by Pharrell Williams. The track arrived July 17, 2026, after premiering during Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show in Paris, where Lil Baby sat in the front row. “Dead Fresh” marks the first collaboration between the Atlanta rapper and Pharrell, who serves as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director. The release also extends Lil Baby’s recent work across music, fashion, and his Glass Window Entertainment label.

Lil Baby - Dead Fresh (Visualizer)

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The single centers on Lil Baby’s rise and the lifestyle that followed his success. Its release is accompanied by a trailer for an official music video directed by Kid Art, with the full visual scheduled to arrive Monday, July 20. The preview moves between a tennis court, a golf course, and the front row of a fashion show, with choreographed scenes connecting the locations. The runway premiere placed the song within Pharrell’s Spring-Summer 2027 presentation, held June 23 at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris. The Louis Vuitton show also featured new music connected to Quavo, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Angélique Kidjo.

“Dead Fresh” follows a series of recent releases from Lil Baby. In March 2026, he shared the official video for “Mrs. Trendsetter,” the opening track from his 2025 mixtape The Leaks. The project also included “Neighborhood Starz,” a collaboration with Rylo Rodriguez and Kevin Gates that appeared on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. Rylo Rodriguez is signed to Lil Baby’s Glass Window Entertainment label, which released Rodriguez’s S.K.A.T.E. project in 2025. That album debuted in the top three of Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart.

Lil Baby opened 2025 with WHAM, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 140,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The album became his fourth consecutive chart-topper, following My Turn, the Lil Durk collaboration The Voice of the Heroes, and It’s Only Me.

Listen to Lil Baby’s “Dead Fresh” here.