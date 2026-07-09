Rylo Rodriguez Releases ‘Eliza’ Video From ‘S.K.A.T.E.’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Rylo Rodriguez has released the official music video for “Eliza (Bless Me Up),” a track from his new project S.K.A.T.E. (Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed). The video, directed by Rick Nyce and produced by Lestyn Park, arrives as the project continued to hold No. 1 on Apple Music’s All-Genre Albums chart.

The “Eliza (Bless Me Up)” video opens at a skatepark, where Rodriguez watches skaters move through the ramps before the clip shifts into a night out in Atlanta. The visual follows him through the city and extends the rollout for S.K.A.T.E., which also debuted at No. 7 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums chart and No. 5 on Spotify’s U.S. Top Albums chart.

Rylo Rodriguez - Eliza (Bless Me Up) (Official Music Video)

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Named after the phrase “Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed,” S.K.A.T.E. is a 23-track project with features from Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Veeze, NoCap, and YTB Fatt. The album also includes production from Zaytoven, JayRich, BassKid, and Al Geno, among others. Along with “Eliza (Bless Me Up),” the project includes “Endless Cups,” a fan-circulated track that had moved online before receiving its official streaming release. Rodriguez also has eight songs inside Apple Music’s Top 100, led by “Neighborhood Starz” at No. 24.

S.K.A.T.E. follows the three-year anniversary of Rodriguez’s project Been One, which was marked by new RIAA certifications. Been One received Gold certification, while “Thang For You,” featuring NoCap, was certified Platinum. Over the course of his career, Rodriguez has made his mark as a guest star on a bevy of tunes, including “One of Them Ones” with Lil Baby and Veeze, “Bring Bac Act” with Rio Da Yung OG, “Don’t Say Nun” with Yung Wolf, “It Is What It Is” with 42 Dugg and Lil Baby, and “By Myself” from Lil Baby’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album WHAM.

Listen to Rylo Ridriguez’s S.K.A.T.E. here.