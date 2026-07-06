‘Best of 50 Cent’ Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Nearly a decade after its first release, 50 Cent’s first greatest hits album is coming to vinyl. Featuring hits like “In Da Club,” “Candy Shop,” “P.I.M.P.” and “Window Shopper,” Best Of 50 Cent features hits from his first five albums. The latest reissue brings the compilation to vinyl in an exclusive red marble color variant, and is available for preorder now.

Bringing together the best of the best from 2000’s Power of the Dollar, 2003’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’, 2005’s The Massacre, 2007’s Curtis, and 2009’s Before I Self Destruct, Best Of 50 Cent takes listeners through the first decade of the rapper’s career. Power Of The Dollar was officially shelved by Columbia Records after 50 Cent was involved in a shooting, but became an online and bootleg hit anyway, including with the track “How To Rob,” which is featured here. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ became 50’s official debut and turned him into a major star with tracks like “In Da Club”—which was nominated for two Grammy Awards and won two MTV Music Video Awards—and “21 Questions.”

That success followed with The Massacre, which features the Billboard Hot 100 top-ten hits “Just A Lil Bit” and “Outta Control.” 2007’s Curtis was part of a highly publicized chart battle, arriving on the same day as Kanye West’s Graduation, and put up more successful singles including “I Get Money” and “Ayo Technology.” Curtis also saw 50 collaborate with many other major artists, many of whom are featured on the Best Of 50 Cent, including Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and Akon. Similarly, Before I Self Destruct sees 50 collaborate with Ne-Yo for “Baby by Me.” That album is also represented Best Of 50 Cent with “Get Up” and “I Get It In.”

Shop the 2LP color vinyl edition of Best Of 50 Cent here.