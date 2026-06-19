Listen To Our Genre-Spanning ‘New York: Chasing Victory’ Playlist

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Knicks are celebrating a triumphant milestone, scoring their first NBA Finals win in 53 years. To honor the historic moment, uDiscover has put together the ultimate playlist to inspire listeners to keep the festive energy going.

Released on Spotify and Apple Music, the “New York: Chasing Victory” playlist is a blend of classics from the Big Apple’s biggest stars to some of music’s most celebratory anthems that span across rock, R&B, pop, and hip-hop.

Some highlights include Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle,” Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn,” Ja Rule’s “New York” featuring Jadakiss and Fat Joe, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind,” Lady Gaga’s “Applause,” Queen’s “We Are The Champions,” and more.

And of course, kicking off the playlist is Frank Sinatra’s Theme from New York, New York. Recorded for his triple album, 1980’s Trilogy: Past Present Future, the icon’s version of the theme song from Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film has transformed into a proud symbol for New York. It continues to be played everywhere from weddings and bar mitzvahs to sports teams’ games at arenas and stadiums state-wide.

Alicia Keys recently closed the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally on June 18, performing “Empire State of Mind.” “This is our time, we are champions!” she said before singing a few lines of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” accompanied by her son Egypt on the piano. The two then swapped places behind the instrument, with Keys getting into her massive Jay-Z collaboration.

Many other celebrities and public figures were in attendance at the parade to celebrate the Knicks’ championship title, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Mariska Hargitay, Fat Joe, Timothee Chalamet, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Jadakiss, politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ja Rule, Teyana Taylor, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Listen to the New York Chasing Victory playlist here.