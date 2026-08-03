Valley Releases Reflective New Single ‘someday’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Valley has released “someday,” a new single through Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada. The group—Rob Laska on lead vocals and guitar, Alex Dimauro on bass, and Karah James on vocals and drums—uses the track to examine the tension between pursuing what comes next and recognizing the value of what is already present.

Valley - Someday (Visualizer)

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The band traces the song’s premise to the habit of reserving valued possessions and experiences for a moment that may never arrive. “We tend to live like life has a ‘special occasion’ setting,” Valley said. “We save the good bottle, the money, the cologne, the outfit we love, waiting for the right moment to justify it. But more often than not, that moment never comes, and the life we were saving them for quietly passes us by.”

The song extends that idea through a contrast between lasting nourishment and temporary substitutes. Valley describes the latter as “Wonderbread” and “quick hits”: convenient choices that fill the space while a perfect experience remains out of reach. That perspective links the song’s everyday examples to broader questions about how people measure a life over time.

The single follows “Vending Machine,” released in June, as Valley’s first new music in nearly two years. The band previously issued its third studio album, Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden, in August 2024, before beginning a North American headlining tour the following month with stops at Brooklyn Steel, The Wiltern and Toronto’s History. Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden received an Alternative Album of the Year nomination at the 2025 JUNO Awards.

Listen to Valley’s “someday” here.