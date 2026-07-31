The Pretty Reckless’ Debut Album ‘Light Me Up’ To Be Reissued On Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

At just 16 years old, Taylor Momsen recorded vocals for her new band, The Pretty Reckless’, debut record. Now, 16 years after its release, Light Me Up is being reissued on standard black vinyl.

Both The Pretty Reckless and Light Me Up began to come together after Momesen met the late producer Kato Khandwala, known for his work with Blondie, Paramore, and My Chemical Romance. Momsen was originally recording as a solo singer-songwriter before meeting guitarist Ben Phillips through Khandwala. The two became songwriting partners and formed the band with other musicians Phillips knew.

Lead single “Make Me Wanna Die” was the first song written for the album, inspired by Romeo and Juliet. The group recorded two music videos for the track, one shot at the famous Chelsea Hotel and another in Brooklyn. The song was featured in the end credits of the 2010 film Kick-Ass and in a season four episode of Momsen’s own show, Gossip Girl.

The Pretty Reckless - Make Me Wanna Die

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At the time of release, Momsen told MTV News she sought to make an “honest record.” “What I love about music is I love playing… the rawness and hearing the imperfections and having the imperfections be what makes it so unique and honest,” she shared. “I really wanted to make an honest record. That was the outlook that kept me sane.”

Light Me Up debuted at number 65 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at number 10 on the Top Alternative Albums chart. In the UK, the album debuted at number six on the UK Albums Chart and peaked at number one on the UK Rock and Metal Albums chart.

The band recently released their fifth album, Dear God. Speaking to i-D, Momsen shared her new approach to songwriting on the record: “I really examined myself and everything I’ve lived through up until now, starting from childhood until today. There’s a kind of directness that the songs give you, where it’s not drenched in metaphor or a hypothetical story or a character—you’re really getting an inside look as to how my mind works.”

Shop The Pretty Reckless’ Light Me Up here.