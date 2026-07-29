Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Announces ‘Since Forever’ Book

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

As Pearl Jam has toured the world as one of the planet’s most popular bands, founding member and bassist Jeff Ament has brought his camera. He’s snapped any and everything that’s inspired him, and just a few years ago he began working through this collection with his brother, the designer Barry Ament. Sifting through the archive, they began to outline Since Forever, a new book of photographs from Ament, set to be released on September 25. Pre-orders are open now via Pearl Jam’s official website.

This 9” x 12” hardcover book features more than 250 black-and-white photographs, accompanied by commentary from Ament. “If there was a goal, it was mostly to save the failing 30 year old negatives. It was Barry’s idea to make a book,” explains Ament.

He added: “Historically, my family will often get together by creating some kind of project or job. And in some ways, putting together this book was a job for Barry and me – a reason to hang out. Most of these photos are from 1990 to 1998. He was there for a lot of it. If he wasn’t, he was next door or a phone call away.”

The book will be a must-add collectible for fans of Pearl Jam, as the book offers a never-before-seen view of the band as they went from Seattle upstarts to one of the biggest groups on the planet. “Ninety percent of these photos have never been seen before,” Ament says. ”Anybody who’s a PJ fan or a fan of what was going on in the 90s will dig it.”

Additionally, Jeff and Barry will be revealing details about Since Forever book in the coming weeks. For now, they’re set to speak about making the book on the Storytellers Stage at Ohana Festival on September 25 and 27.

In other Pearl Jam news, last year, their 2013 Lightning Bolt song “Future Days” experienced a surge of virality after it had a prominent role in the second season of HBO’s award-winning post-apocalyptic drama series The Last Of Us. “I really appreciate the way [“Future Days”] was used in The Last Of Us: Part II, especially bringing Joel and Ellie together, connecting through music,” Eddie Vedder said in an interview with Consequence. “I thought it was cool too that it made you perhaps want to pick up a guitar yourself and write a song for your loved one.”

Pre-order Jeff Ament’s Since Forever here.