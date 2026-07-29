The Beatles Announce Expanded ‘Rubber Soul’ Special Edition

Cover: Courtesy of Apple

The Beatles will release an expanded Special Edition of Rubber Soul on October 2 through UMG and Apple Corps Ltd. The collection features a new stereo mix by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, the original mono master, the original Capitol US album, Dolby Atmos mixes, previously unreleased session recordings and home demos, and the 1965 double A-side single “Day Tripper” / “We Can Work It Out.” “Michelle (Take 1)” is available now as the first preview.

Originally released on December 3, 1965, Rubber Soul was recorded over four weeks in October and November of that year. The 14-track album includes “Drive My Car,” “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown),” “Nowhere Man,” “Michelle,” “Girl,” and “In My Life.” Arriving after The Beatles’ August 1965 concert at Shea Stadium, the record marked a shift toward more ambitious songwriting, instrumentation, and studio experimentation. Its songs helped establish the album as a unified artistic format rather than simply a collection of singles, while providing a bridge between the group’s early pop releases and the increasingly experimental work that followed on Revolver and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The new stereo mix was created from the original four-track master tapes, with de-mixing technology developed by the sound team led by Emile de la Rey at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd.

The 68-track Super Deluxe editions will be available as a 5LP box set and a 4CD box set. Their sessions and demos material includes 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos, among them early versions of “Day Tripper” and “We Can Work It Out.” The set also includes “Little Girl,” a previously unheard John Lennon song outline. Both Super Deluxe configurations come with an 88-page hardbound book featuring a new introduction by Paul McCartney and a foreword assembled from Lennon’s comments about the album. Rare photographs, album background, and track notes provide further context for the recordings. The vinyl box presents the new stereo album across one half-speed-mastered 180-gram LP, sessions and demos across two LPs, the original mono master, and the 12-track Capitol US edition, plus a 7-inch single.

The Beatles - ‘Michelle” (Take 1) (Visualiser)

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The release will also be offered in standard 1CD and 1LP versions, alongside 2CD and 2LP Special Editions containing the new stereo mix and a curated selection of demos, session highlights, and the single. Additional configurations include limited orange vinyl, Super Deluxe editions with a poster and art cards, and a Zoetrope picture disc. A standalone Blu-ray includes the stereo mix in high-resolution 96kHz/24-bit audio, a Dolby Atmos mix, “Day Tripper” and “We Can Work It Out,” and four promotional films, including alternate versions of both videos.

The release will also be offered in standard 1CD and 1LP versions, 2CD and 2LP Special Editions, limited orange vinyl, and a Zoetrope picture disc. Earlier this month, plans were announced to turn 3 Savile Row, the site of The Beatles’ rooftop concert, into the first official Beatles fan experience, with an opening planned for 2027. In April 2028, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions are scheduled to release four Beatles films directed by Sam Mendes, starring Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Shop The Beatles Rubber Soul collection now.