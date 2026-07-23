Bob Seger Expands ‘Face The Promise’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The 20th anniversary of Bob Seger‘s acclaimed 2006 album Face The Promise is being celebrated with a vinyl release. Newly remastered by longtime Seger mastering engineer Robert Vosgien, the Expanded Edition features four bonus tracks—“Time,” “Little Jane,” “Red Eye to Memphis,” and “Let Me Try”—and will be released on 2LP black vinyl featuring a gatefold jacket and 12-page LP-sized booklet. Face The Promise arrives September 18 via Capitol/UMe and will be available on streaming services for the first time.

Originally released on September 12, 2006, Face The Promise marked Seger’s 16th studio album and came over a decade after his previous effort, It’s A Mystery. The album includes the hit singles “Wait for Me” and “Wreck This Heart.” Another highlight is “The Answer’s In The Question,” Seger’s duet with Patty Loveless, who he helped induct into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2023.

Acclaimed by critics and embraced by fans, Face The Promise debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA just three months later. It was Seger’s first studio album not to be credited to “Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band” since 1975’s Beautiful Loser.

“[Seger] has crafted a disc of straightforward, R&B-infused rock that owes much to the sound of his classics from the ‘70s and ‘80s,” the Chicago Sun-Times wrote at the time. “Seger is a master of the graceful, melodic, mid-tempo ballad, and his new tunes ‘Wait for Me’ and ‘The Long Goodbye’ are among his finest compositions.”

The inventive music video for “American Storm,” a signature track by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, recently arrived on YouTube. The visual features footage by director Brian De Palma. Seger released “American Storm” in 1986 as the lead single from his album Like A Rock.

Shop the expanded edition of Bob Seger’s Face The Promise here.