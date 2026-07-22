Toby Lee Shares First Single With Fontana, ‘Work You Out’

Cover: Courtesy of Fontana Records

Rising British blues star Toby Lee has celebrated his signing with Fontana by debuting a new single, “Work You Out.” The track was co-written with Jay Flew and he and Lee recruited Bad Sounds siblings Callum and Ewan Merrett to handle the production.

The uptempo soul-inspired cut features a melodic bassline, infectious handclaps, and some swaggering guitar licks from Lee. “Felt like a movie as I twist into place,” he sings, before adding: “Broke seven parts of myself just to see your face.”

Work You Out

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The track arrives with a limited 7” featuring “Work You Out“ on the A-Side and “Blame It On The Rain” on the B-Side. The release is limited to 1,000 copies.

Lee has long been anointed as the next great blues rocker to emerge out of the UK, with Joe Bonamassa declaring him, “a future superstar of the blues.” Though he may be new on the scene, the 21-year-old has been playing the guitar for most of his life.

“I got my first six-string when I was about six years old and, again, I was completely obsessed with it. I’d seen all these videos of guitarists pop up on the emerging YouTube of the time and seeing Slash with his big hair and this big Les Paul. And I thought it was the coolest thing in the world,” he explained to Guitar World in a 2025 interview.

He added: “And so then came the want of guitars and guitars and guitars. By the time I was 10, I decided it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, because I didn’t really know life without it. Since then, I haven’t put my guitar down.”

Not many people have the foresight to work out their life plans before their teenage years, but one listen to Toby Lee’s “Work You Out“ and it’s clear he made the right choice.

Listen to Toby Lee’s “Work You Out” here.