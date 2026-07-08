Alabama Shakes Announce ‘I Must Be Dreaming’ For August

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Alabama Shakes have announced their third studio album, I Must Be Dreaming, which arrives August 28 via Island Records. The album is the band’s first full-length release in more than a decade and is being introduced alongside the new single “I Feel Hope Coming,” available Friday, July 10. The band has also shared an album trailer ahead of the release.

Produced by Alabama Shakes with six-time Grammy Award winner Shawn Everett, I Must Be Dreaming was recorded in Nashville at Sound Emporium Studios and Blackbird Studio. The 11-track album includes the following songs: “Tea Time,” “Another Life,” “Garden,” “I Feel Hope Coming,” “Time,” “Friends,” “Easy,” “How Love’s Supposed To Go,” “Waist Deep,” “American Dream,” and “Tied To You.”

Alabama Shakes - I Must Be Dreaming (Album Trailer)

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Brittany Howard said “I Feel Hope Coming” is about holding onto hope and refusing to give up, while Heath Fogg said the track came from a “joyful moment of collaboration.” Howard also explained that the album’s title has a double meaning, reflecting both disbelief at the state of the world and recognition of its beauty. The album follows the previously released songs “Another Life” and “American Dream.”

Alabama Shakes are currently on a worldwide headline tour across North America and Europe in support of I Must Be Dreaming. The itinerary includes a September 2 debut at Radio City Music Hall in New York, four co-headline performances with Tedeschi Trucks Band, and a September 26 appearance at Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California. The band’s 2012 debut, Boys & Girls, was certified Platinum and introduced “Hold On,” while 2015’s Sound & Color debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to the new single “I Feel Hope Coming” here.