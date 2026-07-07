Bon Jovi Kicks Off Forever Tour With Madison Square Garden Residency

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Forever begins now. Bon Jovi’s Forever Tour, which will take the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers to massive venues on both sides of the Atlantic, begins with a nine-show run at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden. The MSG residency kicks off tonight—Tuesday, July 7—and continues with more shows July 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, and 26.

After the NYC takeover is complete, Bon Jovi will take the Forever Tour overseas for headlining dates at some of the biggest venues in the British Isles. They’ll headline Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Aug. 28, Croke Park in Dublin on Aug. 30, and Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 4, 6, and 9.

Monday, in conjunction with the Madison Square Garden shows, Bon Jovi opened a pop-up at the uMusic Shop at 2 Penn. The pop-up, which will remain open until July 16, features exclusive merchandise, a new 7” sold exclusively at the store, signed vinyl, giveaways (including an in-store sweepstakes to win an autographed guitar), an in-store scavenger hunt to win VIP tickets, and more.

The Forever Tour is Bon Jovi’s first tour since 2022 and the first since frontman Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cord surgery. He delved into his recovery from the procedure in the band’s 2024 Hulu documentary, Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story. He announced this year that his voice is “fully recovered” and ready to rock.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” Bon Jovi said in a statement along with the tour dates last fall. “I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

Find out more about the upcoming shows here.