KISS Set To Release Official Anaheim 1976 Live Album

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

On August 20, 1976, KISS performed in front of over 42,000 fans at Anaheim Stadium in California. It was the then-rising band’s largest audience to date; only three years earlier, the band had been performing to audiences of ten people. The band are now commemorating the 50th anniversary of a seminal concert with a new collection titled KISS Destroys Anaheim ’76.

KISS Destroys Anaheim ’76 will be available on 2LP color vinyl, 2LP black vinyl, CD, as well as a 2LP Picture Disc and SHM-CD (Super High Material CD) exclusive to the KISS store. Eddie Kramer, who originally recorded the concert, has newly mixed the material from the original multi-track tapes. The album features liner notes by Ken Sharp, who has authored multiple books on the hard rock group, including the New York Times bestseller Nothin’ to Lose: The Making of KISS. The special collection includes unreleased photos and memorabilia imagery.

Ahead of the Anaheim concert, KISS had released their fourth studio album, Destroyer. Featuring hits like “Shout It Out Loud,” “Detroit Rock City,” and “Beth,” Destroyer incorporated instruments like piano and orchestral strings into KISS’ previously exclusively hard rock sound. It was the group’s third successive album to reach the US top 40.

The Anaheim setlist features many tracks off Destroyer, as well as songs off 1975’s Dressed to Kill, 1974’s Hotter Than Hell, and their 1974 self-titled debut. Bob Seger, Ted Nugent, and Montrose were the opening acts of the Anaheim gig. The concert also featured a high wire walk between acts. Bootlegs of the legendary concert have floated around their fandom for decades.

This year, Destroyer marked its 50th anniversary with a unique purple liquid-filled vinyl, and a metallic gold and purple fire vinyl pressing.

KISS also recently announced the 30th anniversary of their reunion for an MTV Unplugged performance with a new 2LP set.

Buy KISS Destroys Anaheim ’76 here.