Celebrate 60 Years of Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention’s ‘Freak Out!’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention have announced a newly expanded 60th anniversary edition of their debut Freak Out! Originally released in the summer of 1966 by Verve Records, the double album—one of the first in rock history—represented a seismic shift in music.

Uncompromising in vision and ambition, Freak Out! blended doo-wop, rhythm and blues, orchestral music, free jazz, tape manipulation, and biting social satire into a cohesive artistic statement. Produced by Tom Wilson, the experimental album culminates in the groundbreaking sound collage “The Return of the Son of Monster Magnet.”

As Zappa wrote in the album’s original liner notes, “On a personal level, Freaking Out is a process whereby an individual casts off outmoded and restricting standards of thinking, dress, and social etiquette in order to express creatively his relationship to his immediate environment and the social structure as a whole.”

A sampling from the collection, “Hungry Freaks, Daddy (1966 Mono Mix),” is available to hear now.

The Mothers Of Invention, Frank Zappa - Hungry Freaks, Daddy (1966 Mono Mix / Visualizer)

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The 60th anniversary edition will be released on September 25 via Zappa Records/UMe in a variety of formats, including a six-disc (5CD/1Blu-ray Audio) Super Deluxe Edition that totals 105 tracks, many of which have never been released. Produced by Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers, Freak Out!: 60th Anniversary Edition contains Travers’ 24-bit/192kHz digital transfers and John Polito’s 2026 mastering of the album, along with the rediscovered 1966 pre-master mix, the retrieved and restored 1966 mono mix, Fillmore Auditorium tapes mainly culled from a trio of live 1966 dates, original 1966 rehearsals, original Mothers demos, mono vocal reference mixes, and a truly special three-track Freak Out! late-night jam session outtake collage.

The Super Deluxe Edition box comes complete with a litho print and a 26-page booklet with unseen photos from the archives of Ray Leong plus little-seen session photos by David Anderle, as well as liner notes and new historical essays by Leong, music journalist Jason Pettigrew, and Travers. The booklet also includes a replication of the original, double-sided fold-out Freak Out! Hot Spots Map created and designed by Zappa.

In addition, there will be a 180-gram 5LP box set featuring the 1966 pre-master mix on 2LPs, the mono master on 2LPs, and 1LP of additional highlights (demos, live tracks, and collage cuts). A separate 180-gram 2LP multi-color vinyl edition features the core album remastered from Travers’ 24-bit/192kHz high-rez transfer. It comes in a classic gatefold jacket and includes an insert of the double-sided fold-out Freak Out! Hot Spots Map. The multi-color 2LP edition is available exclusively at Zappa.com.

The Super Deluxe Edition will also be available digitally, with all 105 tracks offered in hi-rez and standard options. A standalone Dolby Atmos mix of the core album’s 15 tracks will also be available on all Atmos-supporting streaming services.

Shop the 60th anniversary editions of Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention’sFreak Out! here.