Kylie Cantrall Announces Her First Ever Headline Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

It’s a big year for Kylie Cantrall, and it’s about to get bigger. The rising pop star is preparing to follow up successful new recording and acting projects with her first ever headline tour.

The Valley Girl Problems Tour will take Cantrall to 15 North American markets this fall, starting Sept. 25 in Minneapolis and wrapping up back home in Los Angeles on Oct. 22. Along the way, she’ll make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Diego, and San Francisco. The artist presale begins Wednesday, Aug. 5, followed by general onsale on Aug. 7.

The tour is named for Cantrall’s new EP Valley Girl Problems, released July 24 on Republic Records. She worked closely on the project with songwriter Tayla Parx and producer Tricky Stewart, developing an R&B-inflected pop sound that served as a sparkling backdrop for lyrics about her latest chapter, captured on tracks like the gliding lead single “Carrie Bradshaw” and the closing ballad “Space Between.” The EP follows last year’s B.O.Y. EP.

“I’ve been waiting to bring this project to life onstage and create an epic show where my fans can experience the entire world of Valley Girl Problems with me,” Cantrall says. “This music is so personal, and I can’t wait to sing these songs together every night.”

Valley Girl Problems arrived shortly after the July 16 premiere of the new Disney Channel movie Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, which saw Cantrall reprising her role as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora). Upon release to Disney+ the following day, the film quickly surpassed Avatar: Fire and Ash to become the No. 1 movie on the streaming platform in 71 countries. Cantrall first appeared as Red in 2024’s Descendants: The Rise of Red, which led to her performing on the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour.

Listen to Kylie Cantrall’s Valley Girl Problems here.