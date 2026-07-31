supermodel* Releases Debut Mixtape ‘cupid!’ With ‘i’ll be there’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Los Angeles artist and producer supermodel*, the project of Frankie Beanie, has released his debut mixtape cupid! through his label you can do it too*. The 10-song continuous mix arrives with the previously unreleased opening track “i’ll be there,” which is also being issued as a single.

i'll be there

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Beanie said most of cupid! grew from a breakup he experienced in 2025, but he did not want to make a sad record. “i think really all we want deep down is connection, and to be understood,” he said. “i hope people find that through this tape.”

Reflecting on the project thus far, supermodel* explained that “a lot of conversations i had during the time of making it revolved around what my goals are with the supermodel* project, now that it’s a year in. what i found is that my real goal is to make supermodel* something bigger than myself.”

Previously released songs from supermodel* on this release include “blue monday,” about pursuing a relationship that will not last; the June single “adidas,” accompanied by a single-shot subway video directed by Beanie; and “cherry garcia,” which Travis Mills played on Apple Music 1. Beanie also directed the “cherry garcia” video, in which he performs choreography while trying to win over a donut shop employee.

The release arrives during supermodel*’s 2026 UK and European tour, with appearances at Syd for Solen in Denmark, Way Out West in Sweden, and Pukkelpop in Belgium, plus headline dates in Oslo and at The George Tavern in London for Dork Magazine’s Big Dork Summer. In 2025, Beanie introduced supermodel* with “i used to live in england” and a self-directed video modeled on Christopher Walken’s dance in Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon of Choice.” An October 2025 six-song supermodel* EP followed.

Listen to supermodel*’s cupid here.