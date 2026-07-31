Hear R3HAB’s New Album ‘Dream Inside A Dream…’

Cover: Courtesy of Casablanca Records

R3HAB has released his third studio album, Dream inside a dream… The 12-track project follows the Dutch-Moroccan DJ and producer through love, loneliness, gratitude, identity, self-discovery and acceptance, with each song serving as a separate chapter in the record’s emotional arc. Born Fadil El Ghoul, R3HAB once set out to travel the world through music; more than 15 years into his career, the album turns to the question of what follows when an early ambition has already been fulfilled.

R3HAB - "Dream inside a dream..." (Official Lyric Video)

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The album opens with a guided meditation from Jason Stephenson, who invites listeners into a space centered on openness and trust. “I had a dream…” follows with Izzy Bizu’s vocals over deep house textures and melodies. “Right here…,” featuring Rhodes, marks the first time R3HAB takes the microphone himself, using the song to consider the pursuit of temporary moments. “Lost in translation…” moves toward honesty and acceptance, while “More than enough…” builds from sparse pulses into layered synths and a huge release.

R3HAB draws on his Moroccan heritage in “All I am…,” incorporating field recordings of traditional snake-charmer flutes alongside Orem’s vocal. Orem also appears on “Watch my heart go…,” which places darker atmospheres against a forceful electronic drop, while “Ghost town…” addresses solitude and the search for inner peace. The title track ties the album’s central ideas together by considering how to keep dreaming while remaining attentive to the life already unfolding. Izzy Bizu returns on “If I could stop time…,” and “The last dance…” finds its subject in letting go. Stephenson closes the record with another meditation, this time focused on releasing what cannot be controlled.

R3HAB’s recent releases include “Voodoo,” his September 19, 2025 collaboration with Martin Garrix and Skytech, and two 2025 tracks with Vion Konger: “Lazers (I Can’t Stop Dancing)” and “DA BASS.” His 2026 live schedule includes Weekend Festival in Espoo from July 31 to August 1, Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca from August 6 to 9, and Ultra Japan in Tokyo on September 19 and 20. A London performance at Drumsheds is also on the cards for October 9, 2026.

Listen to R3HAB’s Dream Inside A Dream… here.