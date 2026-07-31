Tyler Hubbard Releases New Single ‘902180’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Tyler Hubbard has released his new single “902180” through MCA. The song follows a relationship that ends when the woman chooses to return west, leaving behind the future the couple had expected to share. The title and chorus frame that reversal as Hubbard’s narrator watches her choose the place where she feels she belongs over the life they planned together.

902180

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Hubbard said the track connected with him on first listen because it recalled a decision from before he and his wife began dating. “My wife almost moved to California before we started dating but ended up pulling a full 360 and staying in Nashville, thanks to some strong convincing,” he said. “Regardless I still love this song and hope the fans jam it as loud as I do.”

Before launching his solo career, Hubbard spent more than a decade as one half of Florida Georgia Line. He has since built a catalog that includes 23 career No. 1 country singles and more than 2 billion solo streams. His January 2023 Gold-certified debut, Tyler Hubbard, yielded the multi-Platinum country radio leaders “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ In The Country.” The 2024 follow-up Strong included “Back Then Right Now” and “Park,” which also reached No. 1. Those four solo singles made him the only country artist to begin two separate careers with four consecutive chart-toppers. His outside songwriting credits include Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy,” “Lights Come On” and “Burnin’ It Down.”

Hubbard released “Land” through MCA on May 22, 2026. On July 27, he moved to No. 20 on the MusicRow Top Songwriter Chart, with activity from “Land,” John Morgan’s “Kid Myself” and George Birge’s “Ride, Ride, Ride,” featuring Luke Bryan. Florida Georgia Line reunited at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on June 4 to perform “Round Here” and “Cruise,” and a June 5 announcement confirmed the duo’s management deal with The Core Entertainment. Hubbard is scheduled to join Dan + Shay’s The Young Tour beginning September 11 in Noblesville, Indiana, with listed dates continuing through November 7 in Mountain View, California.

Listen to Tyler Hubbard’s “902180” here.