Three New Tracks Arrive on Tucker Wetmore’s ‘Sunburn Mixtape’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA/Mercury Records

Tucker Wetmore has released the six-song Sunburn Mixtape through Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records. The project combines three new tracks with three previously released songs. The mixtape’s summer theme runs through its title and the release’s references to long, hot days and late nights.

Tucker Wetmore - Yours (Official Lyric Video)

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Chris LaCorte produced the three newly released songs, which trace a progression through different late-night settings and relationship dynamics. “Crazy To Yourself” opens with after-midnight abandon, “98%” shifts to playful chemistry between two people, and “Yours” moves into moonlit romance. The other half of the mixtape collects three earlier tracks: “Sunburn,” “Proving Me Right” and “Who Told You That.” The New York Times’ Popcast named the hazy title track its Song of the Week before the full six-song project arrived.

Earlier this month, “Who Told You That” became the No. 1 most-added song at country radio after 89 stations added it during its first week. That total represented the largest add day of Wetmore’s career, and the single debuted at No. 54 on Country Aircheck/Mediabase.

The Sunburn Mixtape follows Wetmore’s third consecutive No. 1 with “Brunette.” Earlier this year, Billboard named Wetmore its Country Rising Star, and he won New Male Artist of the Year at the 61st ACM Awards. Wetmore completed the sold-out first leg of The Brunette World Tour presented by NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer in London this spring before joining HARDY’s Country! Country! Tour. The second leg of The Brunette World Tour is set to run through the summer and fall. In September, Wetmore will join Brooks & Dunn for select dates, including a special September 12 stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. His debut album, What Not To, entered the all-genre Billboard 200 at No. 15 and became the biggest country album by a new artist last year.

Listen to Tucker Wetmore’s Sunburn Mixtape here.