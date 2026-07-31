New Found Glory’s ‘Sticks And Stones’ Reissued On Black Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

New Found Glory’s 2002 album Sticks And Stones is set to be reissued on standard black vinyl. The album produced two singles, including the group’s biggest song “My Friends Over You.”

Sticks and Stones was the group’s follow-up to their self-titled album, which was also their major-label debut. The band were on the rise, and Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus was so impressed by their self-titled record that he went on to shout them out in Rolling Stone. Hoppus would go on to play bass on the Sticks And Stones track “Something I Call Personality.”

The band began recording for their third album in February 2002, returning to work with producer Neal Avron (Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Switchfoot.) It was released in June to great success, charting at number four on the Billboard 200. In 2020, Sticks and Stones was certified platinum by the RIAA for combined sales of over one million units.

The album’s success was in part thanks to its lead single, “My Friends Over You.” It was the last song the group recorded from the album, and it almost wasn’t made. “The crazy thing is [the album] was already done, and it was the last day of practicing, it was the night before when I wrote that guitar riff [for “My Friends Over You”]” guitarist/vocalist Chad Gilbert told Grammy.com. “I went in [the] next day and was like, ‘Come on, guys – one more song. I think this is going to be awesome.’ And everyone was like, ‘No, we’re tired.’ Luckily, our producer liked it. We did it and now it’s our biggest song!”

New Found Glory - My Friends Over You (Official Music Video)

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Singer Jordan Pundik reflected on what it was like to make their second major label record: “I think that at the time, there weren’t many bands doing what we were doing… sound-wise. So that in and of itself is really cool to think back to, because we were doing something really special.”

In 2012, the group embarked on a Sticks and Stones 10-year-anniversary tour, playing the album in-full at venues across the U.S.

Shop New Found Glory’s Sticks And Stones here.