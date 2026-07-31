Less Than Jake’s ‘Losing Streak’ To Be Reissued On Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Thirty years after its release, Less Than Jake’s sophomore record Losing Streak will be reissued on standard black vinyl. The LP is set to ship on September 18th.

Losing Streak was originally released on November 12th, 1996. It was the ska-punk group’s followup to their debut, Pezcore, and their first release after signing with Capitol Records. Two songs from Pezcore, “Jen Doesn’t Like Me Anymore” and “Johnny Quest Thinks We’re Sellouts” were re-recorded and included on Losing Streak. The album spawned two new singles, “Automatic” and “Dopeman.”

The record peaked at number 18 on Billboard’s Top Heatseekers chart. While it did not crack the Billboard 200, it paved the way for the band’s third album, Hello Rockview, to reach number 80 on the chart. In 2000, the albums were reissued together in a 2CD package.

Back in March, Less Than Jake played two festival shows in their hometown of Gainesville, Florida that celebrated Losing Streak’s anniversary. On that same trip, the band were presented with the keys to the city for their role in popularizing the Gainesville music scene.

The group recently released six live concert videos on their webstore, featuring six of their records (including Losing Streak) played in their entirety. The six recordings were originally sold together as a boxset, and are available online for the first time. Losing Streak has also been released as a live album; 2011’s aptly-named Losing Streak: Live, recorded in Jacksonville, FL.

The band are currently on tour in Europe, playing festival dates throughout August. In the fall, they’ll be heading to Australia and New Zealand for their Circus Down Under tour.

Lead singer Chris DeMakes recently spoke to Punktastic about what touring is like 30-plus years in: “We’re playing to more people now than ever… I see the grey hair, old man that’s in his sixties rocking out. His son is there who’s thirty five and then his son’s there who’s thirteen, fourteen years old. So in that aspect, things go through cycles.”

Shop Less Than Jake’s Losing Streak here.