Sum 41 Go Behind The Scenes Of ‘In Too Deep’ With Vevo Footnotes

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Sum 41 have shared a Vevo Footnotes behind the scenes look at the “In Too Deep,” the hit single from their 2001 studio debut, All Killer No Filler.

As the clip begins, the band’s singer Deryck Whibley sets the stakes: “Two summer days in 2001, big budget, tons of crew. We invited real fans instead of hiring extras, so everyone you see, besides the divers, are actual Sum 41 fans. It felt like a mini movie.”

The band performs in a drained pool to an adoring audience, in addition to being the main characters in the narrative, participating in a dive competition in front of a rabid fanbase.

Whibley went on to explain that the song was originally written for a different artist, named Snow, having said: “We recorded a version together but it never came out. Then it went to another band. They recorded it, and that never came out either. Eventually it found its way back to us and became a Sum 41 song.” According to Whibley, the song was written in 10 minutes.

The band participated against typical jocks in the diving competition, and Whibley revealed that during the sunny day, he was advised to protect himself from the sun. “Everyone kept telling me to wear sunscreen. I said I don’t burn. By the end of day one, I had the worst sunburn of my life.”

Towards the end of the Footnotes video, Whibley said that the band didn’t exactly prepare for the music video shoot. “Our diet was basically Burger King and Jack Daniel’s,” he said.

Last month, Sum 41 confirmed a reissue of All Killer No Filler. The band is celebrating the album’s 25th anniversary with limited edition vinyl and CDs. The All Killer No Filler 25th Anniversary edition comes in silver 2LP vinyl and a 1CD. Both feature an alternate cover and five unreleased live tracks. Upon release, All Killer No Filler sold almost two million copies in the US alone. The album also earned platinum certifications in the UK and Canada.

Shop the 25th anniversary edition of Sum 41’s All Killer No Filler here.