All-American Rejects’ ‘It Ends Tonight’ Live Video Hits YouTube

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

A live performance of All-American Rejects’ “It Ends Tonight” is now available on YouTube. The newly uploaded footage captures the band performing the song at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on December 2, 2005.

Directed by Jason B. Bergh, the video originally appeared on the band’s Live At The Wiltern video album. The collection was released on April 20, 2006, by American Eagle Outfitters, which offered it as a free gift to customers with a clothing purchase.

The All-American Rejects - It Ends Tonight (Live At The Wiltern / 2005)

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The performance arrives on YouTube ahead of the band’s forthcoming 21st-anniversary deluxe reissue of their 2005 sophomore album, Move Along. Set for release September 4 via UMe, the expanded edition includes the bonus tracks “Kiss Yourself Goodbye,” “Bite Back,” and “Eyelash Wishes.” It will be available on CD and 2LP white vinyl, alongside a limited-edition 2LP pressing on clear glitter vinyl.

Produced by Howard Benson, Move Along was All-American Rejects’ first top 10 album. “It Ends Tonight” was released as the album’s third single and became one of three top 15 pop hits from the record, alongside “Dirty Little Secret” and “Move Along.” A live 2005 version of the title track of the album was similarly uploaded a few weeks ago to the band’s YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, All-American Rejects released their first full-length album in 14 years, Sandbox. The band promoted the record with a series of free guerrilla pop-up concerts at locations including a USC house party, a Minneapolis bowling alley, a Missouri college graduation party, the International Church of Cannabis in Denver, a Savannah Bananas game at Boston’s Fenway Park, and backyards across the Midwest.

Listen to the 21st anniversary deluxe edition of Move Along here.