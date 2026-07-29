mgk and Yuki Chiba Team Up For New Single ‘JJK’

Cover: MAGGIOLINA Courtesy of Interscope Records

mgk and celebrated Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba have teamed up for a new single entitled “JJK.” The track arrives alongside a music video directed by Sam Cahill that features the duo exploring Japanese-inspired temples.

Lyrically, mgk also pays homage to the culture of his collaborator. He’ll be visiting Japan on tour at this summer’s Summer Sonic 2026 in Osaka and Tokyo on August 14 – August 16. He raps: “Mob in Tokyo, curse assimilate, out the underworld, we originate/ Chia, Fushiguro, all my dogs shikigami.” The animated single artwork for “JJK” was designed by Maggiolina.

The song comes at a very exciting time for mgk. Earlier this month, he announced the 2026 return of his Cleveland festival, MGK Day. Taking place on August 7 and 8, the two-day event is set to close with headlining sets from mgk and Wiz Khalifa.

mgk, Yuki Chiba - JJK (Official Video)

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After MGK Day, mgk will head overseas to perform at Summer Sonic 2026 in Osaka and Tokyo. He’ll then head to South Korea before traveling to South America. In the fall, he’ll head to Mexico City’s Estadio Fray Nano on September 3, before heading to Brazil for Rock in Rio on September 5 and one final lost americana performance in São Paulo on September 6.

The MGK Day headlining news continues a long line of collaborations for the pop-punk star and Wiz Khalifa. mgk and Wiz spent the summer together on the wildly popular lost americana North American Tour.

They also released their collaborative mixtape, blog era boyz, a nine-track project including the songs “family > everything,” “everything tatted,” “girl next door” and “passport.” The release, which was in support of their lost americana tour dates together, was highlighted by cuts like the aforementioned “girl next door,” which was produced by frequent mgk collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX, and No Love For The Middle Child. It samples indie electronic duo Sweet Trip, and when it was released as the first blog era boyz single, it marked mgk and Wiz Khalifa’s first song together since their 2013 track “Mind of a Stoner.”

Listen to mgk and Yuki Chiba’s “JJK” here.