Sum 41 Announce 25th Anniversary of Debut

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Sum 41 are marking 25 years of their breakthrough album All Killer No Filler with limited edition vinyl and CDs. The All Killer No Filler 25th Anniversary edition of the pop punk classic comes in silver 2LP vinyl and a 1CD. Both feature an alternate cover and five unreleased live tracks.

Released in 2001, All Killer No Filler was the Canadian rock band’s debut album. It features the hit singles “In Too Deep,” “Motivation,” and the chart-topping single “Fat Lip.”

The album came after years of relentless gigging. The Ontario outfit formed in 1996 and made their first demo recording in 1998. In June 2000, Island subsidiary Big Rig released their debut mini-LP, Half Hour Of Power.

Lead single “Fat Lip” became Sum 41’s signature hit, topping the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart and landing the band a Top 10 UK singles entry. The song’s chorus features a rebellious sing-along: “I don’t wanna waste my time/Become another casualty of society.” “Fat Lip” features dextrous verse trade-offs between frontman Deryck Whibley, guitarist Dave Baksh, and drummer Steve Jocz, recalling Beastie Boys.

“When ‘Fat Lip’ came out, I remember the music scene was very heavy. You had Green Day and you had blink-182, but that was kind of it in that world, Whibley said in 2021. “There was Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, Korn, Staind. It was such heavy, dark rock. It wasn’t like ‘Fat Lip’ was a shoo-in, like, ‘This is going to be a smash hit.’ It was more, ‘This is really going to be difficult.’”

In 2023, Sum 41 split up after almost three decades together. “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the band said in an Instagram post. Their final album, Heaven :x: Hell, came out the following year.

Buy the 25th anniversary edition of All Killer No Filler here.