Foster Sylvers of The Sylvers Has Died

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Foster Sylvers, a former child singer whose voice helped propel The Sylvers to R&B stardom in the 1970s, has died. Per multiple reports, Sylvers died on May 30 at the age of 64 following a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. His death was confirmed by his brother and longtime collaborator, Leon Sylvers III.

Born in Tennessee, Sylvers’ career began as a solo artist. In 1973, he scored a breakthrough hit with “Misdemeanor,” a track written by Leon that climbed the Billboard R&B charts. The song appeared on his first album, 1973’s Foster Sylvers. Its success led Sylvers to appear on programs including American Bandstand and Soul Train.

Boogie Fever

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By 1975, Sylvers had joined his siblings in The Sylvers, a hugely successful family R&B act. The group released a number of hits, including the chart-topping “Boogie Fever.” The song, which featured Sylvers’ vocals, has been featured in media like The Stand, a Stephen King miniseries from 1994, the 2005 movie Roll Bounce, and Despicable Me in 2010.

The Sylvers released their eponymous debut album in 1972. Their music helped define the sound of 1970s R&B, disco, and soul. They released their final album, Bizarre, in 1984. For many fans, the group occupied a special place in Black music history. The siblings are remembered for their tight harmonies, catchy melodies, and a catalog that would go on to be sampled by generations of hip-hop artists.

Foster’s “Misdemeanor” became a beloved source of inspiration for producers. Samples on The D.O.C.’s 1989 song “It’s Funky Enough” and Shyne’s 2000 track “That’s Gangsta” introduced his music to younger audiences decades after its original release.

Beyond his role as a performer, Sylvers also worked as a songwriter, producer and musician, collaborating on projects throughout the 1980s. He continued to work in music after the group’s commercial peak that same decade.