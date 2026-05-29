‘Attaboy!’ Opens Jae Stephens’ Next Pop Era

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Jae Stephens has released her new single and video “Attaboy!” via RAEDIO and Def Jam Recordings. The release begins a new phase for the Dallas-born, Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter, who is also set to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago this July.

“Attaboy!” was produced by Dallas Caton and centers on Stephens turning a self-described bad boy into a plus one. The accompanying video places Stephens at the center of a stylized performance, with choreography and visual scenes built around the song’s direct, playful premise.

Jae Stephens - Attaboy!

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Stephens described the track as a signal for what comes next. “Attaboy! sets the tone for the world my album lives in: maximalist and unapologetic,” she said. “This song and video in particular is about me going after whatever or whoever I want.” The release follows Stephens’ SELLLOUT series, including SELLLOUT, SELLLOUT II, and TOTAL SELLOUT THE DELUXE. The first SELLLOUT EP helped lead to a support slot on FLO’s U.S. “AAA Tour,” followed by Stephens’ own SELLLOUT tour in October 2025, when initial dates in Los Angeles, New York, and London sold out within 24 hours.

Stephens first gained attention online as a teenager through vocal covers before breaking through with her 2017 single “24K” and a COLORS performance. She has collaborated with THEY., VanJess, Khamari, and Xavier Omär, and her catalog has surpassed 50 million streams. In 2025, SPIN named SELLLOUT II one of the year’s best EPs, while Reddit awarded Stephens the Popheads 2025 Best New Artist Award. Stephens is scheduled to perform at WeHo Pride Festival in Los Angeles on June 7, Lollapalooza in Chicago in July, and the European leg of Khalid’s “It’s Always Summer Somewhere” tour this October.

Listen to “Attaboy” here.