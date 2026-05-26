2BYG Releases New Single ‘I Want You’

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

2BYG have released a new single, “I Want You,” via Waystar Records/Def Jam Recordings. The Texas R&B quartet released the track on May 22, 2026, ahead of the deluxe version of their 2025 debut mixtape, The Yearbook (Extended Version), which is set for release on June 12, 2026. The new recording features a sample from Biz Markie’s “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz.”

“I Want You” connects 2BYG’s group vocals with the late rapper’s 1986 single, reworking the source material for a new R&B setting. Tara Hall, widow of Biz Markie, said the recording honors his place in hip-hop culture. “It warms my heart to see 2BYG honor Biz Markie on their new track,” Hall said. “They’re introducing Biz to an entirely new generation, while reinforcing the importance of respect, acknowledgment, and reciprocation in the culture.” The announcement also notes that a music video for “I Want You” is expected to premiere in the near future.

2BYG - I Want You (Pseudo Video)

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The single follows “Be Mine,” which picked up playlist attention after its release, and arrives as 2BYG continue to build out the world around their debut project. The group also recently released a music video for “Someone Like You,” another song from the set. Earlier tracks from the project include “Oh Yeah” and “Twin,” which helped introduce the quartet’s mix of R&B, soul, hip-hop, pop, and gospel.

Earlier this year, the group performed on Netflix’s Star Search. Their selection was a version of *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me” for panelists Jelly Roll, Chrissy Teigen, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Last year, meanwhile, 2BYG released “One Christmas Wish” and performed the holiday song on FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth. The Dallas-Fort Worth group has more than 1 million followers on TikTok and made its introduction with the single “Karma.”

Listen to “I Want You” here.