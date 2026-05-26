Applications Open for Neil Peart Drumming Scholarship

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship has announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2026 program. The scholarship offers young drummers around the world a meaningful opportunity to advance their musical journey while honoring the legacy of legendary Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

Presented by Modern Drummer, Neil’s wife and daughter Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, the scholarship was created to celebrate Neil Peart’s extraordinary musicianship, creativity, integrity, discipline, and lifelong commitment to artistic growth. They, along with David Frangioni Modern Drummer CEO, Rob Silverman MD director of Worldwide Education, and Dennis Wolfe of UMe will be reviewing the applications.

The selected scholarship recipient will receive a comprehensive prize package designed to support their development as a drummer. The offerings include one full year of private drum instruction with internationally recognized Modern Drummer director of worldwide education, drummer/percussionist, Rob Silverman; A Modern Drummer All Access subscription; Rush special edition box set releases from Universal Music Enterprises; Official Modern Drummer merchandise and educational materials; and recognition through Modern Drummer platforms and community initiatives.

“The Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship is more than an award,” said Frangioni. “It is an investment in the next generation of drummers who carry forward the passion, curiosity, discipline, and creative spirit that Neil represented throughout his life and career.”

Drummers ages 14 to 21 worldwide are eligible for entry, provided that they are not currently professional musicians and do not hold sponsorships or contracts that conflict with the scholarship’s educational mission.

Applicants must submit a two-minute video performance showcasing their drumming skills, creativity, and musicality, along with a short personal essay explaining how Peart’s playing, philosophy, and legacy have influenced them and what receiving the scholarship would mean to their musical journey.

Click here for more information about the scholarship.