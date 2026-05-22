Greta Van Fleet Plans Return With New Single, ‘Play Your Games’

Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Greta Van Fleet is prepping their return with new single, “Play Your Games.” Set for a May 29 release, it marks the rockers’ first new tune in three years.

The band announced the news with a clip of the members having fun in the studio while performing a snippet of the song. Along with the upcoming single, Greta Van Fleet are also prepping an intimate, one-night-only performance at New York City’s legendary Bowery Ballroom on May 27.

Tickets for the concert will be available via in-person purchase only beginning May 26 at 9:00 AM at the Bowery Ballroom box office, with a 2-ticket limit per person on a strictly first-come, first-served basis.

The band’s new era follows their third album, 2023’s Starcatcher. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, while also debuting at the top of the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. The album featured singles “Meeting the Master,” “Sacred the Thread,” “Farewell for Now,” and “The Falling Sky.”

In other Greta Van Fleet news, Gretna Van Fleet, the woman who inspired the band’s namesake, died on May 18. She was living in a senior living center in Frankenmuth, MI, the same town where the band was formed in 2012. Their previous drummer’s grandfather mentioned the idea of basing the band name on hers.

“They were at breakfast, and his grandpa told him that he needed to go cut wood for Gretna Van Fleet,” bassist-keyboardist Sam Kiszka shared with Billboard in 2018. “He heard it thought, ‘That’s an interesting name.’ He brought it to the rest of us, and I think it was (frontman) Josh [Kiszka] who said, ‘Let’s drop the n out of Gretna’.”

Shop Greta Van Fleet’s music on vinyl here.