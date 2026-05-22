Jon Pardi Announces Tenth Anniversary Reissue of California Sunrise

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Jon Pardi has announced California Sunrise (10th Anniversary Edition), an expanded reissue of his 2016 breakthrough album, due June 12 via MCA Nashville. The release includes the album’s original 12 tracks alongside three vault recordings: “Drinkin’ and Dancin’,” “If I Had Another Heart,” and “How Did You Know,” the last of which is available to stream now. A limited-edition vinyl pressing will also be hitting shelves the same day.

Originally released on June 17, 2016 via Capitol Nashville and co-produced by Bart Butler, California Sunrise arrived during the height of the bro-country era and is widely credited with helping revive the honky-tonk sound in mainstream country. The album debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, and has spent 217 weeks on the Billboard 200 in total. The 3x-Platinum album spawned five singles, including the 7x-Platinum “Head Over Boots” and the 6x-Platinum “Dirt on My Boots” — both of which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart — as well as “Heartache on the Dance Floor,” “She Ain’t in It,” and “Night Shift.” Rolling Stone ranked it among the 40 Best Country Albums of 2016, and it received a nomination for Album of the Year at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. The album is certified double Platinum in Canada and has logged 1,076,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S. as of 2020.

Jon Pardi - How Did You Know (Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Reflecting on the album’s enduring impact in a statement, Pardi shared: “Ten years ago I made a record that would unknowingly change my life. Since then, it’s been one hell of a ride — my family has grown, I’ve seen the world, and I’m out here living my dream. It’s pretty damn cool to see how much people continue to embrace this project even all these years later.”

The announcement comes as Pardi’s current single “Boots Off,” from his fifth studio album Honkytonk Hollywood, sits at No. 1 on the U.K. Country Radio chart for a second consecutive week. Released in April 2025 and produced by Jay Joyce, Honkytonk Hollywood was recorded live with Pardi’s touring band and marked his first collaboration with Joyce. Lead single “Friday Night Heartbreaker” arrived ahead of the album alongside a music video directed by Jim Wright and shot in Nashville’s historic Printer’s Alley. His headlining Honkytonk Hollywood Tour 2026 continues across the U.S., U.K., and Canada through the fall.

Listen to “How Did You Know” here.