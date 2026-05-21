Soulja Boy’s ‘Kiss Me Thru The Phone’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Soulja Boy’s “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” has joined Spotify’s Billions Club, marking the rapper’s first single to join the exclusive club.

Originally released in 2008, the single was the second pre-release cut to be unveiled from the rapper’s sophomore LP iSouljaBoyTellem. The track was a massive hit, reaching number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the rap charts. Additionally, it landed in the top 10 in the United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand.

The song, which famously features the phone number (678) 999-8212, ended up being a tidy profit center for Soulja Boy. In a 2023 interview with HipHopDX, the celebrated rapper spoke about the song’s surprising success. He said: “Alright, let me tell y’all the real story. Boom. So that number was like a fan line. So every time somebody called that number, I was getting paid off of that s**t. It was like a subscription. You could text it or call it, so I was probably making like $100,000 a month off of that, just people calling that number.”

Soulja Boy Tell'em - Kiss Me Thru The Phone ft. Sammie

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A few years after the song was released, though, the company that operated the phone line shut down. Soulja Boy lamented: “So I guess once they shut down, somebody came and got the number, you feel me? But I gotta get that number back though, for sure.”

Back in 2021, Sammie, who’s featured on the chorus, took to social media to reflect on how his contribution came to be. He wrote: “‘Kiss Me Thru The Phone’ backstory: I went to an Ace Hood video shoot yrs ago in hopes to connect with @djkhaled in hopes to partner with him / ‘We The Best’…being from Florida it’s always been a dream of mine. Never met him though to have that convo. @souljaboy however was there and said ‘I have a hook I need you on before I close out my album, it’s the last record I want to cut.’ (Look at GOD, the final record). Took me about two weeks schedule wise to link up but once we did, we created one of the BIGGEST songs of the summer!”