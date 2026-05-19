For ‘K-POPS!,’ Anderson .Paak Turns Family Story Into Soundtrack

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Anderson .Paak has announced K-POPS! (Music from and inspired by K-POPS! Motion Picture), a 17-song soundtrack arriving May 29. The album contains music from and inspired by K-POPS!, .Paak’s feature film directorial debut, which comes to Netflix on May 30.

The tracklist features JID, G-DRAGON, aespa, LNGSHOT, NMIXX, DEAN, Kevin Woo, JOSHUA of SEVENTEEN, HONGJOONG of ATEEZ, SOYEON of i-dle, Jay Park, CHUNG HA, JO1, and more. .Paak appears throughout the project, while his son Soul Rasheed makes his musical debut on “Love Is Everywhere.” “I’m excited to finally share the K-POPS! movie and soundtrack with the world,” .Paak said. “Every song comes from a real place, and together they tell the story of the film in a powerful way.”

DEAN, Anderson .Paak - Aftertaste (Inspired by the Original Motion Picture K-POPS!)

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Two songs from the soundtrack have already been released. “Aftertaste,” featuring Seoul alt-R&B artist DEAN, arrived last week, following “Keychain,” .Paak’s February collaboration with aespa. Both tracks were produced by Dem Jointz, who serves as executive producer on K-POPS! (Music from and inspired by K-POPS! Motion Picture), with additional production from .Paak and others. The album also includes a new version of .Paak and G-DRAGON’s 2025 single “Too Bad,” which reached No. 30 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart and won a MAMA Award.

Set around a fictional Seoul-based K-pop competition show, K-POPS! follows a father and son whose paths meet through music. .Paak wrote and directed the film and stars alongside Soul Rasheed. The announcement follows .Paak’s 15th Grammy nomination, for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “No Cap” with Disclosure, and his inclusion in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026 in the Artists category. In the past month, .Paak appeared on CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso’s “Ay Ay Ay” and TAEYONG’s “Rock Solid.” He is also performing as DJ Pee .Wee on Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour, with stadium dates across North America and Europe.

Order the K-Pops! Soundtrack here.