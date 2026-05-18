Ludovico Einaudi Announces ‘The Summer Portraits (Live)’ Album

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi has announced The Summer Portraits (Live), a new album due June 12 on Decca. Recorded live at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2025, the collection arrives with the first single, “Pathos,” available now. The release follows Einaudi’s studio album The Summer Portraits, which was released in 2025.

The live album includes material from The Summer Portraits alongside pieces from across Einaudi’s catalog, including “I Giorni,” “Nuvole Bianche,” and “Experience.” The 11-track set also features “Rose Bay,” “To Be Sun,” “Punta Bianca,” “Episode One,” “Santiago,” “Maria Callas,” and “Tower.” Einaudi performs on piano, with Federico Mecozzi on violin and acoustic guitar, Redi Hasa on cello, Francesco Arcuri on percussion, Rocco Nigro on accordion, Gianluca Mancini on keyboards, Alberto Fabris on bass, and the Rimini Classica String Ensemble.

Ludovico Einaudi - Pathos (Live at The Royal Albert Hall)

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The Summer Portraits was inspired by paintings Einaudi saw on the walls of a villa on a Mediterranean island, where he stayed during one summer. He later learned that the house had belonged to a woman who returned there each summer with her family and left new paintings in the house. “So I started to make my own paintings with music,” Einaudi said of the project. That origin story remains central to The Summer Portraits (Live) and its framing. The live version extends that material into a concert setting, pairing recent pieces with earlier works that have become regular parts of his performances.

The announcement comes as Einaudi’s 2026 Solo Piano Tour, which included two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall, comes to a close. He is also set for two full-band performances at The O2 in London on July 10 and July 11, 2026, billed as his biggest UK performance yet. Over the past three decades, Einaudi’s music has reached film, television, and concert audiences worldwide. His concert history also includes residencies and performances at the Barbican, the Sydney Opera House, and the Royal Albert Hall.

Listen to “PATHOS” here.