Billy Idol Will Receive American Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Billy Idol will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming American Music Awards, as announced by the show’s producer Dick Clark Productions. The ceremony, which will air live on May 25th, will also feature Idol playing a medley of his hits. It will be his first time performing at the AMAs.

“Billy Idol is a true rock legend whose influence has transcended generations and genres,” AMAs executive producers Barry Adelman and Alexi Mazareas shared in a joint statement. “From his groundbreaking music to his electrifying stage presence, Billy has left an indelible mark on popular culture and the music industry.”

They continued: “We are thrilled to honor him with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd American Music Awards and celebrate his legacy with what promises to be an unforgettable performance.”

Billy Idol - Rebel Yell

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The news of this honor comes just weeks after Idol was announced as a 2026 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, alongside Sade, Oasis, and Phil Collins among others.

Idol shared his reaction to the news with Rolling Stone: “I didn’t think it was affecting me much until I told [longtime guitarist Steve Stevens] verbally on the phone, and I got quite emotional. It just shows you I do care about the honor. It’s incredible. It’s fantastic to get recognized by your peers in the music world.”

“I was doing it for the love in the first place,” he continued. “I’ve continued doing it for that reason for the past 50 years. If that has resonated with the other musicians in the Rock Hall, then that’s fantastic.”

The 2026 AMAs is set to air live from the MGM Grand Arena on CBS and Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PST on May 25th. Queen Latifah is serving as host, succeeding 2025 host Jennifer Lopez. In addition to Idol, performers include Karol G, Sombr, and KATSEYE among others.

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