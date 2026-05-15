The Rolling Stones Share Deepfake Video For New Single ‘In The Stars’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

The Rolling Stones are back, and looking much younger. The band has shared the video for their new single “In The Stars,” created by Deep Voodoo using deepfake technology, modeling the Stones after themselves from the 70’s. Directed by Francois Rousselet, the video features actress Odessa A’zion (Marty Supreme, I Love LA) and a cast of musicians from different eras and subcultures. The group previously collaborated with Rousselet on the videos for “Angry” from Hackney Diamonds and “Ride ‘Em On Down,” from Blue & Lonesome.

On working with The Rolling Stones, A’zion shared “Are you kidding me? It’s my dream. The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was Tattoo You. I’m obsessed with the Rolling Stones. This is on my bucket list for sure.”

“In The Stars” is the first single off the upcoming album, Foreign Tongues, arriving on July 10th from Capitol Records. The 14-track collection arrives less than three years after the release of the band’s Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success. “In The Stars” was released in conjunction with the band’s album announcement and is available digitally and physically alongside the album’s opening track, “Rough and Twisted.”

The Rolling Stones - In The Stars (Official Video)

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The Stones quietly teased the new project with the limited white label release of “Rough and Twisted” on vinyl under the name The Cockroaches. It circulated among fans who suspected something bigger was coming.

Recorded during an exceptionally creative period for the band, Foreign Tongues was brought to life in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood reunited with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed Hackney Diamonds. Foreign Tongues will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings), exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets.

Buy Foreign Tongues here.