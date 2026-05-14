Skilla Baby Drops New Track ‘GYSM’

Cover: Courtesy of Geffen Records

Skilla Baby is continuing his hot streak of singles with “GYSM (Get You Some Money).” The Detroit-born rapper also shared a music video for the new track, which shows Skilla getting out of bed and working a variety of jobs: delivering packages, office work, construction, mopping floors, and even playing dominos.

“GYSM” is Skilla’s third single of 2026, coming on the heels of “West to East” with 42 Dugg and his feature on 42 Dugg’s “Thick One.” Skrilla kicked off the year by exciting fans with hints of new and unreleased music, wiping his socials clean and uploading a short clip waxing about the nature of fame. “Fame… is a word with all positive connotations; the glitz, the glamour, a rich life,” Skilla wrote in the caption. “No one ever talks about the sacrifices we have to make to get where we are or where we want to be… Dreams cost…” “West To East” followed that announcement, and fans think there could still be a lot to look forward to this year.

Skilla Baby - GYSM (Get You Some Money) [Official Video]

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Skilla Baby experienced a fairly meteoric rise after signing to Geffen Records in 2022. By 2024, he was voted the People Champ and featured as part of the XXL Freshman Class. His music has resonated with people from all different ages and backgrounds, something Skilla has commented on. “I go into the studio and talk about whatever life experiences I’m going through at the moment,” Skilla previously said of his creative process in a 2024 interview. “So, with my music being able to relate to different demographics and cultures it’s because they can relate to what I’m experiencing in my life at the moment.”

Skilla’s most recent mixtape, Crack Music 3, arrived in late 2024 and featured guest appearances from Tee Grizzley and Toosii. 2024 also saw the release of his mixtape The Coldest, which featured a number of high-profile features, including Jeremih, Flo Milli, and Moneybagg Yo. Skilla also released a deluxe version of that mixtape the same year.

Listen to “GYSM” here.