Key Glock Shares New Song ‘Go’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Key Glock has shared a new song titled “Go.” The track and a music video are both out now via Paper Route Empire/Republic Records. The braggadocious song channels the whirlwind energy of the rapper’s nonstop lifestyle as he balances work and wealth: “Let’s go, you know I’m with it/That money get my attention/It’s Cut Throat CEO, they call me Mr. Stand On Business.”

The track will appear on the Memphis rapper’s new album, Project X, which is coming on June 19 and is available for pre-order.

“Go” follows the previous single “Loco,” which will also appear on Project X.

Key Glock - GO (Official Music Video)

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Key Glock recently teamed up with Sexyy Red on “Hang Wit a Bad Bitch and “Down South” with Trap Dickey. He also appeared on tracks by Offset and Domani. Additionally, he appeared as the face of True Religion’s Spring 2026 campaign alongside Megan Thee Stallion. The campaign carries the tagline “Make It True,” a sentiment of realness embodied by both artists

Last year, Key Glock released Glockaveli, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The album stood out as the biggest debut hip-hop album of the year without features. Glockaveli earned widespread critical acclaim and reigned atop streaming charts. The record was led by its breakout RIAA Gold certified single “She Ready,” which earned Key Glock his first-ever No. 1 at Urban radio. An expanded edition, Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key came out several months later and featured a series of new tracks.

In 2025, Key Glock was nominated for two BET Awards, for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Video Of The Year. The same year, Beyoncé gave the rapper a major co-sign by featuring “Gang Sht No Lame Sht” during an interlude of her Cowboy Carter Tour. Glock responded with a grateful and silly tweet: “Keyoncé littt thanks.”

Listen to Key Glock’s “Go” here.