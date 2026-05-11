Jake Steinfeld Launches ‘Body By Jake Radio’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Jake Steinfeld, the fitness figure known as Body By Jake, has launched “Body By Jake Radio” with iHeartMedia and Universal Music Enterprises. The 24-hour digital radio channel debuted May 11 on the iHeartRadio app in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The channel pairs music with mindset and fitness programming, with Steinfeld serving as host. “Body By Jake Radio” will feature guests from the fitness and mental health fields, along with messages, lifestyle guidance, longevity tips, and programming tailored for different parts of the day. It is available for free through iHeartRadio’s digital music, podcasting, and live-streaming radio service.

Bobby Caldwell - Don't Quit (Official HD Video) | Body By Jake: Don't Quit!® Soundtrack

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“Like I’ve done all my career, we’re bringing something to the radio landscape that’s never been done before, motivation and inspiration inside the fabric of the best music on the planet,” Steinfeld said. “It’ll be 72 and sunny every day at Body By Jake Radio where we are here to encourage people every single day: ‘Don’t Quit!’ Keep pushing forward, no matter what.” Jon Zellner, President of Programming Operations and Digital Music at iHeartMedia, said Mental Health Awareness Month was “a powerful reminder to take care of ourselves, and each other.”

Steinfeld created the first exercise segments on CNN, the first 24-hour fitness network FitTV, and the first on-demand fitness television service ExerciseTV. His early client roster included Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, Madonna, Priscilla Presley, and Bette Midler. In 1984, he released Don’t Quit!, billed in the announcement as the first original soundtrack to an exercise video. Through the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, where Steinfeld serves as Chairman, DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers have been built in all 50 states for underserved communities.

Find out more about “Body By Jake Radio” here.