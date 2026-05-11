Roy Ayers & Ubiquity’s ‘He’s Coming’ Joins The Verve Vault Series

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Released on Polydor in 1972, He’s Coming captures vibraphonist Roy Ayers at a creative apex, as Ubiquity’s sound settled into the blend of jazz improvisation, funk rhythm, soul harmony, and spiritual import that would define his work throughout the decade. Emerging at the start of the 1970s, the album reflects Ayers’s deepening move toward a groove-centered musical language rooted in soul-jazz and early jazz-funk. Later this year, it’ll be getting a reissue via the Verve Vault series. Pre-orders are open now.

The vibraphonist, keyboardist, composer, and bandleader is supported by a core ensemble that includes Harry Whitaker on electric piano, organ, and vocals; John Williams on bass, with Ron Carter featured on “We Live in Brooklyn, Baby”; David Lee Jr. and Billy Cobham on drums and percussion; guitarists Sam Brown and Bob Fusco; saxophonist Sonny Fortune; and percussionist Juma Santos.

Tracks like “He’s a Superstar,” “Sweet Butterfly of Love,” and “Fire Weaver” embody the record’s mix of urban narrative, spiritual reflection, and deep rhythmic momentum—qualities that would later make Ayers’s catalog a source of inspiration for soul, funk, hip-hop, and neo-soul artists.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, Decca, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail—from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series aims to highlight both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Shop the Verve Vault series now.