Seventh ’50 Years From Home’ EP Arrives From Vince Gill

Cover: Courtesy of MCA

Vince Gill has released Nobody Held Her Like Me, the seventh volume in his monthly 50 Years From Home EP series. The seven-song project arrived May 8 and includes special guests Maggie Rose and Lamont Landers, along with new material produced by Gill at his home studio near Nashville.

The EP cover features two Fender Stratocasters from Gill’s personal collection: a 1959 guitar he bought from the son of Duane Eddy and a refinished 1965 model he bought from longtime guitar tech Benny Garcia. Gill said the EP reflects his connection to soul, blues, and R&B, citing Ray Charles, Bruno Mars, George Jones, Howlin’ Wolf, and Muddy Waters as reference points. The title track was co-written by Gill with Joe Glaser and Jimmy Nalls after the three spent a day together discussing what Nalls missed about being a musician while he was dealing with Parkinson’s disease.

Vince Gill - Nobody Held Her Like Me (Official Audio)

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Nobody Held Her Like Me also includes “Back When My World Was Blue,” written with Ernest and Chandler Walters, and “Goin’ To Tampa,” written with NRBQ’s “Big Al” Anderson and McKinley James. “I Cried All The Way To Memphis” marks Gill’s first collaboration with Patrick Droney and features backing vocals from Maggie Rose. “I’m On To You,” written with Harper O’Neill, features Lamont Landers, an America’s Got Talent finalist from Alabama. Gill closes the EP with “Whenever You Come Around,” his 1994 single from When Love Finds You that reached No. 2 on the Billboard Country chart.

The release follows the 2025 launch of 50 Years From Home, a year-long series marking Gill’s move from Oklahoma to pursue music. In 2025, the Country Music Association presented Gill with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Gill, a 22-time Grammy Award winner and 18-time CMA Award winner, has continued touring with the Eagles on The Long Goodbye, Act III. His solo dates resume in June and run through August, while Gill and Amy Grant are scheduled to return to the Ryman Auditorium in December for their annual Christmas at the Ryman run.

Listen to Vince Gill’s “Nobody Held Her Like Me” here.