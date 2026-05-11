Fan Vote Leads JYT to Release ‘No Pressure’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

JYT has released the new single “No Pressure,” following a fan vote that helped select the track. The song was released May 8, 2026, alongside an in-studio performance video featuring the five members, Caden, Tyler, Bryan, Recker, and Toby. The boyband, whose name stands for Just Your Type, is releasing the track five months after launching publicly.

“No Pressure” was produced by Oak Felder, whose credits include Usher and Kehlani, and Freddy Wexler, who has worked with Justin Bieber and BLACKPINK. In a statement, JYT said the song “feels like the first song where we really tapped into exactly who we are,” adding that the group had fun making the track, particularly with its choreography and performance elements.

JYT - No Pressure (In Studio)

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The performance video places the group in a studio setting and centers the choreography built around the single. Nick DeMoura, who worked with Julian Chinchilla on the performance, said “No Pressure” felt like “a real arrival moment for JYT,” adding that the choreography needed to match the record’s confidence. Wexler, who also manages and produces the band, said each new JYT release has shown the group’s development.

In December 2025, JYT signed with Republic Records and Wexler before releasing its debut single, “What U Want.” The December 2025 track received attention from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, and Music Business Worldwide, and it was added to Sirius Hitbound. Since launching, JYT has built a combined online following of more than 750,000 followers.

Listen to JYT’s “No Pressure” here.