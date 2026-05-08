Lewis Capaldi Releases Surprise ‘Live From North America’ EP

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Lewis Capaldi has released the surprise Live From North America EP, a four-song live collection from his recent North American tour. The EP arrives less than 48 hours after the tour wrapped, and is available to stream now.

The release includes “Pointless (2026 Version),” recorded at Madison Square Garden in New York, “Stay Love,” recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, “Hollywood (2026 Version),” recorded at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and “Forget Me,” recorded at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Capaldi said the EP came from a desire to mark the run for fans who could not attend. “Had the best tour of my life in North America and felt like I wanted to commemorate it somehow,” he said. “Took some live recordings from some of my favourite shows and wanted to get them out for those of you that couldn’t be there x.”

Live From North America arrives as Capaldi prepares to take his tour to Europe for a summer schedule that includes back-to-back sold-out concerts at BST Hyde Park. The London shows will see Conan Gray, Jacob Alon, and Absolutely set to support on both dates. The Vaccines will also appear on July 11, while special guests for July 12 are still to be announced. Capaldi has sold more than 1 million tickets in 2026, and his itinerary also includes festival headline slots such as Lollapalooza Berlin.

The new EP follows Capaldi’s Survive Deluxe EP, which arrived in April 2026 with “Stay Love” added to the project. The original Survive EP was released in November 2025 and included “Survive,” “Something In The Heavens,” “Almost,” and “The Day That I Die.” The title track became the United Kingdom’s fastest-selling single of 2025 and gave Capaldi his sixth No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. Capaldi’s 2023 documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, made with Netflix, BMG, and Pulse Films, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film.

Listen to Live From North America here.