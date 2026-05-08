Yard Act Announce New Album: ‘You’re Gonna Need A Little Music’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Leeds quartet Yard Act have announced their new album, You’re Gonna Need A Little Music, out July 17th via Republic Records. The lead single, “Redeemer,” has been released alongside the news.

This is the group’s third record, following their UK Top 5 charting album Where’s My Utopia? (2024) and their Mercury Prize nominated debut, The Overload (2022). Recorded between Leeds and Los Angeles with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Nine Inch Nails, Beck, St. Vincent), You’re Gonna Need A Little Music is the first album the group recorded together, in-person. “The first two records were both laptop records essentially,” says frontman James Smith.

The Overload was written with bassist Ryan Needham before the band had fully formed, and its follow-up, Where’s My Utopia?, was carved out in snatches of time on tour buses and hotel rooms. This time around, the group were able to have an “uninterrupted five month period” of creativity, crafting “40 or 50 songs” in that time. “It felt like freedom,” says Smith. “It felt like everything I’d wanted from being in a band.”

Yard Act - Redeemer (Official Video)

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The sleazy indie rock of “Redeemer” gives fans a taste of what’s to come on the record. “’I’ll smash my head in private against the wall / Denial thrives in hostile climates / Flat out lies climb chaos spires / As Rapunzel lets down your tyres,” Smith sings.

On that note, he shared what he believes the record captures: “I think the album is about multiple realities and how individualism has led us, in the modern world, to question if there even is a shared reality anymore because everyone just believes what they want now.”

The band is headed out on a North American tour this summer including stops throughout the West Coast, East Coast, and Canada. They will also make several festival appearances across Europe in June and embark on an extensive UK and EU tour in the fall.

Listen to Yard Act’s “You’re Gonna Need A Little Music” here.