Nduduzo Makhathini’s ‘The Myth We Chose’ To Arrive In June

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Nduduzo Makhathini’s fourth album with Blue Note, The Myth We Chose, will be released this June.

Co-produced by Makhathini and his 18-year-old son, Thingo Makhathini, The Myth We Choose expands on the sound developed by the South African pianist, composer, and healer. Thingo, a producer and songwriter, was instrumental in this evolution. “Every time you hear a connection to electronics, or different kinds of grooves that people don’t as often associate with me,” Makhathini shared, “those are his ideas.”

The record also features performances from Makhathini’s working trio with bassist Dalisu Ndlazi and drummer Lukmil Perez. In addition, Makhathini curated a guest lineup of South African talent: DJ and producer Black Coffee, trumpeter Robin Fassie, guitarist Keenan Ahrends, and the vocalists Thando Zide and Muneyi. Omagugu, Makhathini’s spouse and longtime collaborator, joins them.

Makhathini has released two singles, “Imvunge KaNtu,” a tribute to the ancient African concept of interconnectedness known as Ntu, and “Kuzodlua,” exploring the nature of forgiveness, ahead of the record’s release.

Kuzodlula

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The Myth We Chose explores the legacy Makhathini intends to create. “I have always felt that songs speak to us, songs look at us,” he writes in the album’s liner notes. “In years to come, it will be the histories of the day that will choose or not choose our songs… if our songs are chosen, then indeed, what we are dealing with now is designing future myths. With our actions today, we are making suggestions for what tomorrow may be.”

Makhathini will tour the album across the world, beginning in May at Jazz St. Louis in St. Louis, MO. From there, he’ll play major cities including London, Amsterdam, New York, and Tokyo. He will additionally play at numerous jazz festivals, including Norway’s Molde International Jazz Festival and Rhode Island’s Newport Jazz Festival.

Listen to Nduduzo Makhathini’s “Kuzodlula” here.