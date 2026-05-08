Listen To La Roux’s New Single ‘Cabin Fever’

Cover: Courtesy of Casablanca Records

La Roux has announced her fourth album, Old Flames, due this fall on Vertigo / Casablanca Records. The announcement arrives with the new single “Cabin Fever,” which is available now alongside an official music video.

The Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, and performer composed, wrote, produced, and arranged Old Flames. The album follows La Roux as she looks at the end of a 17-year relationship, forbidden love, addiction, sexuality, identity, and public scrutiny. In the press announcement, the album’s reference points included David Lynch, Donnie Darko, All Saints, Mariah Carey, and summer rain. “This record says things how they are: how I am and who I am,” La Roux said of the album, adding that it documents “saying goodbye” to an old way of behaving in love, life, and music.

La Roux - Cabin Fever (Official Visualiser)

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“Cabin Fever” is presented as the first chapter of the album and centers on self-imposed isolation. La Roux said the song is “about where I was: stuck in my head and lost, having to be brutally honest about it in order to escape.” The video introduces the visual world for Old Flames. The album will be released on vinyl, CD, and cassette, and its 11-song tracklist includes “Lose Myself,” “To Make Our Love,” “Night Vision,” “I Just Keep Crying,” and the title track.

For those interested in hearing the new music live, La Roux is scheduled to support Hilary Duff on dates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, including two Madison Square Garden shows in New York on August 5 and 6. The run begins June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Listen to “Cabin Fever” here.